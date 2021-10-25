Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $34,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of OLLI opened at $66.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

