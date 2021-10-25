Feellike (FLL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,304.36

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,304.36 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00070695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00075039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.02 or 0.99385711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.11 or 0.06607899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

