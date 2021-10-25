Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $149.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $93,346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $740,111,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

