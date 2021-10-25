Ferris Capital LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ferris Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $290.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.