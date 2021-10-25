Ferris Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ferris Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after purchasing an additional 115,332 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,634,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $100,250,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.08 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.