Ferris Capital LLC Sells 731 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ferris Capital LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $909.68 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.79, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

