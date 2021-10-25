Ferris Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ferris Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after buying an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $178.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average of $172.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

