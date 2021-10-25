Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,366.67 ($30.92).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,425 ($31.68) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 63.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,321.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,422.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

