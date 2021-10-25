Financial Comparison: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Facebook alerts:

65.7% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Facebook shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Facebook and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 37.17% 30.09% 24.35% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Facebook and Alfi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 1 6 31 2 2.85 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Facebook presently has a consensus target price of $408.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Facebook’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Facebook is more favorable than Alfi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Facebook and Alfi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $85.97 billion 10.65 $29.15 billion $10.09 32.17 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Summary

Facebook beats Alfi on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.