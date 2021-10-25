FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.36 million and $14,839.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00201791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

