First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 136,474 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 815,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 136,474 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial makes up approximately 4.0% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

FCF opened at $14.47 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

