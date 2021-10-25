First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 255 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $518.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $521.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

