First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 535 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in State Street were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 434,911 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,635,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,533,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $99.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $100.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

