First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $366.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.97 and its 200 day moving average is $324.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $367.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

