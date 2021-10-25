First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $650,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

