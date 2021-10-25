First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 442 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $292.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.87 and its 200 day moving average is $283.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

