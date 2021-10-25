First Quantum Minerals (FM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM stock opened at C$29.32 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$20.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.49.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.