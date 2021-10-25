First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FM. Citigroup cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.49.

FM stock opened at C$29.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.79. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.76 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$20.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

