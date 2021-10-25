First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 79,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,887,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,246. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

