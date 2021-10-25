First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 92,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,155,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

