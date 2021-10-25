Flamingo (FLM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.85 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $85.40 million and approximately $22.85 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00070695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00075039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.02 or 0.99385711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.11 or 0.06607899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021319 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

