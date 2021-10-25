Flushing Financial (FFIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flushing Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Flushing Financial worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

