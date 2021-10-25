Fmr LLC Acquires 65,600 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of ORIX worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ORIX by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ORIX by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

IX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE IX opened at $94.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $100.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.