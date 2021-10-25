Fmr LLC Buys New Shares in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,179,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

FTC Solar stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

