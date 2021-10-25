Fmr LLC Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299,111 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.24% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $29,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

