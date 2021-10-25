Fmr LLC Has $30.51 Million Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Berry worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berry by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Berry by 310.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 106,097 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 24.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $794.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

