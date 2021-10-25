Fmr LLC Purchases 166,453 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,453 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,385,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.73 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

