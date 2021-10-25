Fmr LLC Sells 426,694 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426,694 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Gibraltar Industries worth $32,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $72.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

