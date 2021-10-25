Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,782 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $31,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

EQNR opened at $27.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

