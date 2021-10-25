Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,189 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 138,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 2,375.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $870.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

FMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.