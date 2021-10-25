Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 24,136 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAXR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,235. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,935.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

