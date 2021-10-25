Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $64.06. 308,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,828,939. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $271.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

