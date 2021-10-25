Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 438.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,476,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.04. The company had a trading volume of 72,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $159.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

