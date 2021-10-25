Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.69. 1,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,144. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

