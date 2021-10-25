Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 614.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,316,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.30. 468,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,226,799. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

