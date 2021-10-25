Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $456.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,545. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average of $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

