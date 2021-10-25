Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forrester Research by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $129,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 in the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FORR opened at $51.75 on Monday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.