Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.91 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

