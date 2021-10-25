Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 138,119 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 352.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,119 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

