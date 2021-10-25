Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,696 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,381 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $165,219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,079 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $136,706,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of VMware by 22.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VMware by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 500,292 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $75,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $167.06 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.62.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

