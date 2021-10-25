Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after buying an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $136.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.10. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

