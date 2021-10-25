Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 414,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $140.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.69.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. Research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

