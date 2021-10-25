Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 25,077 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

