Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Hits $115.78 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $115.78 million and $16.59 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.14 or 0.00011561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00071037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,869.37 or 1.00134199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.66 or 0.06627120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.