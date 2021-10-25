Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

