Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $367,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

TMUS stock opened at $116.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

