Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

TJX opened at $64.16 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

