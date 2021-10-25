Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $280.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $284.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.