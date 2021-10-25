Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 239 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after purchasing an additional 267,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.