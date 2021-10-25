Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 25.2% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCC. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $219.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

